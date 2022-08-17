⏱ Invincible Career Daily Tips are quick actions you can take to become a little more invincible in your work and life.

Try this tip today

Think of yourself as a “product.” You want to sell that product — what you’re capable of doing — to a customer (e.g., a potential employer). How would you describe the customer problem your product solves in one sentence?

Here are a few examples from the business world.

“Facebook is where you can type someone's name and find out a bunch of information about them.” — Mark Zuckerberg

“Tap a button, get a ride.” — Uber

“Learn to code the fun way by building retro games in minutes.” — Akedo

Treating your career like a business is a fundamental mindset shift that will change everything. Strategies that help businesses succeed in a competitive marketplace can also apply to your professional life.

Deeply understanding your customer (i.e., employers).

Focusing on solving a customer problem (vs. describing your skills).

Your professional branding (what are you known for?).

Competitive positioning (for promotions, job interviews).

Marketing yourself consistently (be visible, attract opportunities).

Sales strategies (job interviews are sales).

Revenue models and diversification (establishing multiple income streams).

Product evolution (You as a "product" and growing your skills, knowledge, and experience).

Some people seem to do this naturally, and they're the ones you see succeeding. Opportunities flow their way.

Others do not, and they often feel frustrated and struggle to get ahead. Finding new jobs, getting raises, and landing promotions are more challenging.

If you're unhappy with the trajectory of your career, it might be time to take a step back, view it objectively, and apply some business principles to turn things around.

