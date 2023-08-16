Ok, folks, no more excuses. Some of you have been putting off designing, building, and publishing a website. Perhaps you need one for your:

Design portfolio

Case studies

Personal website to talk about who you are

Landing page to direct people to all of your socials

Project you’re building in public

Business to let clients find you and buy your services

Carrd lets you create elegant, mobile-friendly one-page sites. It’s incredibly easy to use. It overcomes the hurdle people have about website builders that makes them delay getting one set up.

I was doing the same thing recently. I had a domain sitting around for months. I kept meaning to create a simple website for it. I needed a basic landing page with more info, links to socials, and a way to get in touch.

I had intended to test Carrd to experiment with their website designer. I even upgraded to the Pro account several months ago to try it out. It’s only $19/year! But I was still dragging my feet, thinking it would take longer than expected to figure it out and get a site up.

I was wrong.

An issue came up that kind of forced me to bite the bullet and make the site. I had a basic “good enough” version created and published live in less than 20 minutes!

Let me repeat that. I pushed a website live in less than 20 minutes.

You can test it for free for a week to see what you think. They have a low-cost plan for $9/year that gives you three sites, which probably fits most people’s needs. The plan for $19/year gives you ten sites and lets you embed forms, widgets, and analytics.

Try it out, and let me know what you think!

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.