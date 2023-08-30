As you’ve heard me say before, a resume will never be what gets you a job. I think people worry too much about how they write and design their resumes when they should focus more on intelligent networking, finding inside champions, and doing more to get noticed online (e.g., writing excellent articles).

However, it is true that you still will need a resume at some point. Every employer wants to see one when you apply for a job. HR will want to put your resume on file when they hire you. So, you will need to write a decent resume. But why not make it easier?

That’s where Kickresume comes in. It’s an AI-powered resume builder, cover letter writer, and resume checker. Yeah, I have mixed feelings about AI. I wasn’t impressed with the resume it created for me from scratch. However, the resume checker is more promising.

Their resume checker puts your resume up against other resumes from their database written by people who got hired at the world’s top companies.

Check how your resume score compares against the best.

Get a detailed resume review report.

Improve your CV with personalized tips.

You can try it out today! Upload your resume and use their AI to improve the quality.

Let me know what you think!

