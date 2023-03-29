“Power amplifies and exposes cognitive and behavioral predispositions that already exist within you. It merely reveals your innate tendencies, but it does not corrupt.” (source)

Does power corrupt? I’m sure you’re familiar with the famous quote by Lord Acton, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Or does power attract pathological personalities? In other words, power doesn’t corrupt — corrupt people seek power.

Perhaps what is actually happening is the revelation of someone’s existing personality when they rise to power and no longer feel they need to hide who they really are.

During my professional career, I have certainly noticed that someone's true character and intentions are revealed when the balance of power tips in their favor. For example, watching a kind individual contributor transform into a ruthless manager after a promotion.

We are now seeing a power play on a massive scale as employers react to economic changes and forecasts.

Until fairly recently, the job market was weighted in the favor of employees. Companies couldn’t hire quickly enough. Job seekers had the luxury of several competing offers from employers all over the world, thanks to remote work.

However, when the economy shifted, employers over-corrected, stopped hiring, and began executing massive layoffs. Some demanded that their employees return to the workplace (say goodbye to remote work). Now, the balance of power in the job market has flipped to the side of the employers. You may have even read about the CEOs threatening their staff with termination if they don't jump when they say "jump."

Those warm and fuzzy statements about a company’s mission and culture mean nothing. Actions always speak louder than words. Their behavior now — under these current economic conditions — reveals their true character. In many cases, it isn't pretty.

If you’re considering your next move, pay attention to how leaders are speaking and behaving now that people are worried about where they’ll find their next job. Keep track of the companies that clearly enjoy being in power and controlling their employees. Put them on your “Never want to work there” list.

Note the few employers who have been compassionate from the beginning of the pandemic, through the rise of remote work, and even now when they could be ruthless. Notice how they keep creating a healthy corporate culture that treats workers with respect.

Those few employers are the ones who deserve your consideration. Add them to your short list.

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I currently live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.