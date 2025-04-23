We’re hosting free AMA events on April 24th and 30th. We’ll be answering questions about how to ask for raises and promotions, as well as how to increase your chances of success in job interviews. Grab your free tickets!

Few things are worse than a security guard watching you box up the personal items in your cubicle and escorting you out of the building like you’re a trespassing thief.

I still remember the day that happened to me at my first startup job. We had been acquired just a couple of months before that unpleasant event. The parent company took our IP and then laid off the entire startup team. Whee!

After experiencing—and mostly surviving—many layoffs at IBM, Apple, Yahoo, and various startups, I learned to recognize the warning signs that a layoff was coming. I wrote about it in more detail here:

Why bother with this?

So, why bother with anticipating a layoff? It’s not in your control, right?

Well, that’s not entirely true.

It depends on how early you can detect that one might be coming. You might be able to keep your name off the list (or have it removed from the list) if you can educate your manager about how much value you deliver for the company.

I wish more managers were good managers, but they just are not. You’d be surprised by how often a mediocre manager is clueless about everything you are working on and all the things you do for your organization and employer. I recall when one of my managers was only aware of a fraction of the projects and initiatives I was working on, so I had to create a document to educate them.

When you’re capturing how much value you deliver, don’t just include your projects. There are so many more things a great employee does. For example:

Reviewing colleagues’ work to provide helpful feedback

Sharing research, interesting articles, and new tools

Creating and running employee organizations

Improving and maintaining internal systems

Doing little things to improve morale

Presenting at brown bag sessions

Giving talks outside the company

Training new hires and interns

Planning team activities

The other reason to recognize when a layoff is coming is so you can be prepared. At one point, I removed all my personal belongings from my cubicle and took them home. I was done playing games.

I was never laid off again, but I did quit a job. On my last day, I walked out with a smile on my face. Someone asked if I needed to box up my cubicle. I laughed and said, “No. I have nothing there that I need to keep. You can toss it all.”

That felt so good. So free!

Even if you work 100% remotely, you do have a digital work life you will want to clean up to be prepared for an impending layoff. For example, there are probably great people you work with that you’d like to stay in touch with after you leave, connect with on LinkedIn, or ask for a reference.

It’s much harder to get everyone’s contact information after IT cuts off your access. Do it before the layoff happens!

