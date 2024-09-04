Every week, I talk with another professional who has had enough of working in big corporations. They aren't sure what they want to do next, though… Hence, the conversation with me.



Most have been amazingly successful—some even reaching executive levels—but now they want out.

They want more purpose and fulfillment in their lives.

They want their personal relationships back.

They want their health back.

They want more freedom.

Believe me, I get it.

Even before leaving my first career behind, I changed professions. I started in 1993 as a designer and researcher at IBM. I spent most of my career in Design as a contributor, manager, director, and VP before leaving the design profession.

Why did I leave design?

It’s a long story, but you may understand if you work as a designer or design leader and see the same old, tired issues coming up again and again. When I became VP of Product, I had much more control over the roadmap and influence in the organization and landed many more interviews and speaking opportunities.

I also wanted to learn more about product management and business operations because I wanted to launch a startup later. Learning more about sales, marketing, PR, finance, etc., has definitely helped me run my businesses. A design career doesn’t teach you everything you need to know.

When I left my last corporate executive job in 2010, I briefly looked around for my next job. I had some initial conversations about roles, but my heart wasn’t in it. I finally decided never to return, so I’ve been a solopreneur ever since.

Giving up my primary career wasn’t easy. I spent decades building it and climbing the ladder. I was raised to believe you chose a profession and pursued that career for the rest of your working life. Who would abandon a lucrative job like that? Apparently, someone like me. 😂



Tech was meaningful and exciting for a few decades. I loved my time at IBM and Apple in Silicon Valley. The energy was so amazing! I worked with some wonderful people. Then, it all slowly changed…



It's not that much fun anymore. Yeah, yeah… I hear some of you. A few people disagreed with me about this on social media. Maybe you work in a fun little bubble in your company. That’s great!

However, I can tell you many folks are whispering to me about how much they hate working in big corporations (especially in tech). Say what you want, but how can you deny that CEOs like Elon Musk (hey, let’s alienate the entire country of Brazil), Mark Zuckerberg (let's play both sides!), and Jeff Bezos (screw those workers!) have poisoned the well? Their behavior is terrible, and “the fish stinks from the head.” So, their companies do terrible things, too.

User privacy? What privacy?

Democracy? Who needs democracy?

Now, it’s all about:

Destroying the competition

Manipulating users' minds

Tracking every behavior online

Grabbing as much data as possible

Stealing creative work for their AI platforms

Making more money, money, money

Locking in competitive advantages

Creating monopolies that squeak by government regulations

Sacrificing your personal life for a fabled payoff (that won’t be worth it in the end)

It sucks to work for some billionaire who is only interested in increasingly decadent levels of wealth and frightening levels of power. They're willing to sacrifice you, their customers, and our country's future to secure their place at the top.



Aren't we all tired of these sociopaths pulling our puppet strings?



Yuck. 🤢



I'm sorry. Sometimes, I bleed my feelings out on the page. It’s a side effect of writing so much and being free of corporate influence for so long. You gain a new perspective when you leave the bubble.

My point with all of this is that it’s more than okay to change your mind about how you want to live and work. You do not have to stay in a career that no longer works for you. You don’t even need to stay in a profession that has run its course.

Is it easy to reinvent yourself? Of course not!

But is it worth it? Yes. If a job is costing you your health (mental, emotional, and physical), it’s time for a change.

I have also been talking with people who left tech or the corporate world behind, and they are so happy they did. Many admitted they aren’t making as much money as before, but the change was worth it. They are happier and healthier now.

What good is tons of money if you’re sick and miserable?

Okay, it's time to step down from my soapbox. It sounds like I need to slip away for a hike to refresh my soul. 😂



There's still a beautiful world out there when you step away from work, put your phone away, and leave social media and news behind. 🏔️🌲🌲🌲🏕️



That's why I'm heading back to Alaska next week. Timeline cleanse and mental recharge!

If you're interested in a career pivot, schedule a time to talk with me. But if you're gonna stick with it and gut it out, good luck, and please take care of yourself!

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.

