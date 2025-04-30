We’re hosting a free AMA event later today. We’ll be answering questions about how to increase your chances of success in job interviews. Grab your free ticket!

Seconds count in job interviews

Did you know that about 1/3 of interviewers make up their minds about whether to hire you within the first 90 seconds?

By the time your job interview has lasted between 5 and 15 minutes, 52% of interviewers have made their decision.

When asked about their decision-making process, they said that:

More than half of their first impressions were created by how the candidate dressed and behaved.

Almost half of the failed interviews were caused by candidates not knowing enough about the hiring company. True. I’ve rejected candidates because of this issue.

More than 2/3 of the failed interviews were caused by candidates not making eye contact. That’s not fair, especially for neurodivergent candidates, but I’ve shared how important it is to be aware of this reality.

All of this may seem discouraging, but flip it around. This means that demonstrating some key social skills can help you navigate those first critical minutes in a job interview. I struggled with some of these issues many years ago, but I learned how to act more confident, even when I was feeling shaky inside and wished I could avoid eye contact.

People tend to hire those they like. I know it sounds ridiculous, but it's true. If two candidates have roughly equivalent qualifications, interviewers will hire the person they like the most.

Is it fair? No.

Does it happen? Of course it does.

If you want to make a great first impression, the relationship building starts before the interview takes place. This is one reason I emphasize the importance of intelligent networking and connecting with people inside the company ahead of time. It gives you more opportunities to establish contact and build a friendly relationship with them.

In almost every one of my job interviews, I knew — or got to know — people inside the company first. Mutual friends or former colleagues introduced me to hiring managers. I met employees at industry events and conferences. Sometimes, I had already spent time with them at parties.

We had a good relationship before I walked into the company on the day of my job interview. Seeing friendly faces welcoming me reduced the stress of the day.

You won’t always be able to meet every member of your interview team ahead of time. So, be as friendly and personable as possible when you do meet them that day.

Stand up, smile warmly, make good eye contact, and act as if you’re meeting an old friend. This technique consistently works for me. I make myself feel like I’m catching up with an old friend or colleague. You can also do something similar during a video chat (e.g., smiling, making eye contact with the camera lens, acting friendly and confident).

“A stranger is just a friend I haven't met yet.”

— Will Rogers

Practice your short elevator pitch and introduction so much that you can naturally slide into it when they say, “So, tell me about yourself.”

Also:

Research the company deeply.

Be prepared with thoughtful answers to the most frequently asked interview questions (I work with my clients on this).

And, have good questions ready that you want to ask them.

You want to feel well-prepared and relaxed so you can be calm and friendly. Establish rapport in those first few minutes of the interview. Once the interviewers feel a connection with you, you’ll then have the opportunity to demonstrate why you’re a great hire.

Note that all of this is also good advice for consultants and contractors. Years ago, I employed these techniques when pitching to potential new customers for my small agency.

First impressions matter!

