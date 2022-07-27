Invincible Career®

Job listings - 7-27-22

Larry Cornett, Ph.D.

Job listings I noticed today

  1. Director of Developer Product - WooCommerce

  2. Director of Customer Acquisition - WordPress.com

  3. Senior Product Designer - Automattic

  4. Manager, Application Security Engineering - Shopify

  5. Lead Data Scientist - Shopify

  6. Solutions Engineer - Shopify

  7. Payroll Analyst - Zoom

  8. Enterprise Sales Associate - Zoom

  9. Senior Product Manager - Zoom

  10. Senior UX Designer, Online e-Commerce - Zoom

Have you noticed any other interesting jobs lately?

Feel free to post them in the comments. Thanks!

For Hire sign
Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash
