I hate the traditional concept of “networking.”

It brings to mind the image of a mixer with people wearing name tags and holding a drink in one hand. The extroverts dominate the conversations, introverts retreat to the corners of the room, and the outcome is mostly useless.

I prefer to think about exploring, connecting, and refreshing relationships. If you’re already in the working world, you have an existing network. Most people let those relationships go stale when they are happily employed, which is a big mistake. So, when someone is looking for a new job, the first step is to refresh the network and start having conversations with people you know.

However, when college students are looking for their first real job after graduation, they don’t have much of a professional network. So, they can’t just reach out to old colleagues and spin up that flywheel. It requires a different approach.

I was just talking with a recent graduate about it yesterday. I walked them through my 3-step system of finding a great new job.

Connecting Targeting Broadcasting

Broadcasting

Step 3, Broadcasting, is a long-term strategy that takes time. Most people ignore this, so they always struggle to find new jobs.

However, when you consistently show the world who you are, what you know, and how great you are, opportunities will eventually start flowing in your direction. You become an opportunity magnet.

This isn’t a fast job search strategy, so I recommend that people put this on the back burner and use it once they are settled and stable in a job.

Connecting

Step 1, Connecting, is one of the best ways to find a great new job. Every single one of my corporate jobs came about because of my network. I had connections and inside champions who made it much easier for me to land offers.

Recent college grads will have to connect with different people to discover potential opportunities and work their way into internal corporate relationships.

Talk with professors and advisors. My first internship came through a conversation with my advisor and stats professor. He picked up the phone and called an old grad student working in Silicon Valley, and that conversation turned into an opportunity.

Talk with graduate students. I know that universities have overloaded professors, and it’s hard to build close relationships with professors in large universities. So, have some conversations with graduate students who may have completed internships and have relationships with people in the industry. A graduate student helped me land an internship with Apple one summer.

Talk with other recent graduates who have landed jobs already. Some of your friends may already be in the working world. Talk with them about what you are seeking and get some introductions to people who can help you land some interviews.

Reach out to alumni. Over the years, several students have reached out to me for advice. We had absolutely no connection other than the university. They looked me up as a UNL and Rice University graduate, then had the courage to reach out and ask if they could talk with me about their career plans. I said yes, of course. Alumni often want to help young students succeed, so don’t be shy about connecting with them on LinkedIn and learning more about what they know, where they work, and who they might be able to introduce you to.

Targeting

Step 2, Targeting, is similar to Connecting but starts with a list of employers you want to pursue. Once you’ve identified a company of interest, start researching who works there—or used to work there.

Use LinkedIn to find current and past employees in your profession (e.g., designers, engineers, data analysts, etc.). Then, find out if anyone in your network is connected to these people. For example, I just introduced one of my clients to someone I know at a company of interest.

More importantly, as a recent grad, search for people in these companies who are alumni of your school. As I said, most alumni (i.e., the good people) love to help young grads get a good start in their first jobs. I always had college students and recent grads reaching out to me when I was a leader at eBay and Yahoo. Don’t be shy!

Okay, this tip has grown a bit long, so I’ll stop there. Hopefully, this helps!

