I’ve started sharing quick thoughts on Substack Notes, and would love for you to join me there!

Some of us are calling it a “Twitter Killer.” We’ll see!

If nothing else, it’s a fun way to interact with each other and discuss things. And, obviously, I’m not the only one on Notes. Thousands of people are already using it every day.

Here’s one I recently shared:

Notes is a new space on Substack for us to share links, short posts, quotes, photos, and more. I plan to use it for things that don’t fit in the newsletter, like work-in-progress, quick questions, and the thoughts that pop into my head.

Go to Notes

How to join

Head to substack.com/notes or find the “Notes” tab in the Substack app. As a subscriber to Invincible Career®, you’ll automatically see my notes. Feel free to like, reply, or share them around!

You can also share notes of your own. I hope this becomes a space where every reader of Invincible Career® can share thoughts, ideas, and interesting quotes from the things we're reading on Substack and beyond.

If you encounter any issues, you can always refer to the Notes FAQ for assistance. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Go to Notes