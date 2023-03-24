🙋 Join My Fireside Career Chat Next Week
It's on Monday, March 27th
Join my live fireside career chat on March 27th! It’s free, by the way.
Send me your LinkedIn profile in the signup form and I’ll select a few examples to give my feedback about how to improve them. You can also share any questions you have around your career, getting a promotion, job searches, interviewing, etc.
