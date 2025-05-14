We’ve already seen quite a few layoffs in the first few months of 2025!

Entry-level roles and contractors seem to be in danger more frequently lately, but even senior-level professionals and middle management aren’t safe. In fact, some employees go on the chopping block because of their higher fully-loaded costs.

Tech industry employees laid off in 2025 so far (source):

January: 2,403

February 2025: 16,234

March: 8,834

April: More than 23,400

The uncomfortable truth about job security

Layoffs are happening…

Even with 15+ years of relevant experience and fantastic performance reviews

Even with specialized skills that were supposedly "irreplaceable" last quarter

Even at companies reporting record profits and fat executive bonuses

Your emergency "exit strategy" can't wait until that strange meeting with your manager and HR appears unexpectedly on your calendar. Do you know how long it takes to create a backup plan, test it, and set it into motion? Hint: Think months and years, not days or weeks.

I've worked with many senior professionals who thought their positions were secure until they weren't. Entire organizations and teams have been let go. Layers of middle management have been cut to save costs and flatten reporting structures. Older employees with bigger compensation packages find themselves kicked out onto the street because employers want to reduce significant headcount costs.

What was the difference between those who handled a layoff with very little anxiety and those who struggled for months or even over a year?

➡️ A strategic side business already designed, operating, and generating steady revenue (even a tiny consistent flow).

Your experience + your network + an entrepreneurial spirit = Professional invincibility.

The most successful professionals aren't just expanding their stack of skills. They're developing parallel income streams by leveraging their talent, knowledge, and skills in new ways. The future of work is increasingly looking very indie.

Questions for you:

As an experienced professional, what's your backup plan if your employer eliminates your role next week?

Have you explored how to transform your unique value into a potential new business opportunity?

I work with late-stage professionals to develop "career insurance policies" to replace their income if needed. The cool thing about developing a plan like this is that it can provide some fun side income (e.g., vacation money) even if you’re still employed and satisfied with your primary income. Putting this plan in motion also makes it quite easy to slip into a semi-retirement lifestyle business when you’re ready to step away from a full-time job and enjoy your life more.

