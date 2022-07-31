Invincible Career®

Layoffs since beginning of July

Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Some layoffs since the beginning of July

  • Vox Media laid off 39 employees.

  • E-commerce platform Shopify is laying off about 1,000 employees, 10% of its workforce.

  • Tech startup Clearco is cutting an unspecified number of staff.

  • New York City-based visual collaboration platform InVision announced layoffs and a CEO change in a LinkedIn post.

  • Wearable-tech maker Whoop is laying off 15% of its 630-person workforce. r

  • Rowing-tech company Hydrow is cutting 35% of its staff.

  • Food tech startup Lunchbox has laid off 33% of its workforce.

  • 7-Eleven has laid off around 880 corporate employees after its $21 billion acquisition of Speedway.

  • Ford plans to cut as many as 8,000 jobs, mostly in its gas-fueled vehicle division.

  • Asurion, a Nashville-based global tech services company, laid off 750 employees.

  • Healthtech firm Olive is cutting 450 jobs.

  • LinkedIn members have posted about being laid off this week, at: online pharmacy Capsule, a New York City-based tech unicorn; Michigan-based internet security platform Censys; Utah-based Traeger Grills; online banker Varo, digital-collaboration startup Mural, AI sales platform People.ai, and hiring platform Workstream, all based in San Francisco.

  • Other companies making layoffs this month: wireless giant T-Mobile, supply-chain tech platform Project44, Seattle real estate startup Flyhomes, and Near Intelligence Inc.

  • Three applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy service providers announced cuts: Forta, 360 Behavioral Health, and Center for Autism & Related Disorders (CARD).

  • Genetic testing firm Invitae laid off 1,000 employees – 40% of its workforce.

  • Video platform Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud announced 6% staff cuts in a LinkedIn post.

  • OpenSea CEO cites "crypto winter" as NFT giant lays off 20% of staff.

  • Victoria's Secret laid off about 160 managers as part of a restructuring.

  • Online mortgage banker loanDepot is laying off about 4,800 employees this year, a 42% cut to its workforce.

  • Tonal, a Peloton competitor in the connected workout equipment field, laid off 35% of its workforce as it eyes an initial public offering.

  • ChowNow, a delivery and marketing service for restaurants, laid off about 100 workers ear just days after "instant" delivery startup Gopuff cut 1,500 of its global workforce and closed 76 U.S. warehouses.

  • Food-tech startup Lunchbox laid off 60 employees, a third of its workforce.

  • Virtual events platform Hopin, a tech unicorn valued at $7.75 billion, laid off 29% of employees.

  • Electric carmaker Rivian said it was cutting "hundreds" after conceding it "grew too fast."

  • Food-tech companies Sunday and Nextbite announced restructuring and layoffs.

  • Healthcare companies OhioHealth and Alto cut staff.

  • Next Insurance, a small business insurance provider, laid off 17% of its workforce.

  • Video game retailer GameStop announced layoffs and also said chief financial officer Mike Recupero was leaving the company.

  • Twitter laid off about one-third of its talent acquisition team.

Are you aware of any other layoffs?

