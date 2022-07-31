Layoffs since beginning of July

I saw this posted on LinkedIn and thought you might find it interesting.
Vox Media laid off 39 employees.
E-commerce platform Shopify is laying off about 1,000 employees, 10% of its workforce.
Tech startup Clearco is cutting an unspecified number of staff.
New York City-based visual collaboration platform InVision announced layoffs and a CEO change in a LinkedIn post.
Wearable-tech maker Whoop is laying off 15% of its 630-person workforce. r
Rowing-tech company Hydrow is cutting 35% of its staff.
Food tech startup Lunchbox has laid off 33% of its workforce.
7-Eleven has laid off around 880 corporate employees after its $21 billion acquisition of Speedway.
Ford plans to cut as many as 8,000 jobs, mostly in its gas-fueled vehicle division.
Asurion, a Nashville-based global tech services company, laid off 750 employees.
Healthtech firm Olive is cutting 450 jobs.
LinkedIn members have posted about being laid off this week, at: online pharmacy Capsule, a New York City-based tech unicorn; Michigan-based internet security platform Censys; Utah-based Traeger Grills; online banker Varo, digital-collaboration startup Mural, AI sales platform People.ai, and hiring platform Workstream, all based in San Francisco.
Other companies making layoffs this month: wireless giant T-Mobile, supply-chain tech platform Project44, Seattle real estate startup Flyhomes, and Near Intelligence Inc.
Three applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy service providers announced cuts: Forta, 360 Behavioral Health, and Center for Autism & Related Disorders (CARD).
Genetic testing firm Invitae laid off 1,000 employees – 40% of its workforce.
Video platform Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud announced 6% staff cuts in a LinkedIn post.
OpenSea CEO cites "crypto winter" as NFT giant lays off 20% of staff.
Victoria's Secret laid off about 160 managers as part of a restructuring.
Online mortgage banker loanDepot is laying off about 4,800 employees this year, a 42% cut to its workforce.
Tonal, a Peloton competitor in the connected workout equipment field, laid off 35% of its workforce as it eyes an initial public offering.
ChowNow, a delivery and marketing service for restaurants, laid off about 100 workers ear just days after "instant" delivery startup Gopuff cut 1,500 of its global workforce and closed 76 U.S. warehouses.
Food-tech startup Lunchbox laid off 60 employees, a third of its workforce.
Virtual events platform Hopin, a tech unicorn valued at $7.75 billion, laid off 29% of employees.
Electric carmaker Rivian said it was cutting "hundreds" after conceding it "grew too fast."
Food-tech companies Sunday and Nextbite announced restructuring and layoffs.
Healthcare companies OhioHealth and Alto cut staff.
Next Insurance, a small business insurance provider, laid off 17% of its workforce.
Video game retailer GameStop announced layoffs and also said chief financial officer Mike Recupero was leaving the company.
Twitter laid off about one-third of its talent acquisition team.
Layoffs since beginning of July
Some layoffs since the beginning of July
