“I’m overwhelmed! I don’t know what I want to do next in my career.”

I often hear this during the first coaching call with a potential new client. Many people have had some success in their careers but eventually hit a wall.

They’re feeling burned out.

They don’t enjoy their job anymore.

They’re no longer receiving decent raises.

Their manager hasn’t promoted them in years.

They’re wondering if this is all there is to work and life.

So, we start discussing what’s going wrong at work and what they want to do next. The only problem is, they don’t know. They feel like they have many directions they could take in their career, but it’s unclear which path will be the best one.

This paradox of choice is a real problem for smart, talented people. When you’re good at what you do and an ambitious, fast learner, you can do almost anything you set your mind to accomplishing! You might be successful on any path, but what is the best path for you?

That’s where reverse planning comes in. Identify the ideal end state for your career. Where do you eventually want to end up so that you feel fulfilled and proud of what you accomplished? What will set you up for the life you envision when you’re retired (or semi-retired)? Now, plant a flag for that vision on the far horizon.

Then, start planning backward from that moment in time. What must have happened right before you achieved that final goal (i.e., your big vision)? This could include networking with the right people, getting the right experience, acquiring the right skills, saving enough money, achieving the type of recognition that sets you up for the final move, etc. Clearly identify that milestone.

Repeat this process for each milestone (i.e., what must have happened right before this milestone?) until you are close enough to the present day to identify the best next step for your career. It could be a specific type of role, working for a specific employer, acquiring a unique experience, meeting the right people, etc. Identify this next milestone and make a plan to get after it!

Of course, your plans may adjust over time. You may even tweak your ultimate vision. That’s okay! You will learn more as you move forward and advance your career.

The important thing is that you’ve broken through your decision paralysis and know more about what you ultimately want for your career and life.

