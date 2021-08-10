Will you quit if you're forced back into the office?
Millions are.
A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the US Labor Department. In what's been dubbed the "Great Resignation," a whopping 95% of workers are now considering changing jobs, and 92% are even willing to switch industries to find the right position, according to a recent report by jobs site Monster.
Will you start looking for a new job that is remote-friendly?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Morning Thoughts - Back to Office?
Will you quit if you're forced back into the office?
Millions are.
A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the US Labor Department. In what's been dubbed the "Great Resignation," a whopping 95% of workers are now considering changing jobs, and 92% are even willing to switch industries to find the right position, according to a recent report by jobs site Monster.
Will you start looking for a new job that is remote-friendly?
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.