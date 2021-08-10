Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - Back to Office?

Will you quit if you're forced back into the office?

Millions are.

A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the US Labor Department. In what's been dubbed the "Great Resignation," a whopping 95% of workers are now considering changing jobs, and 92% are even willing to switch industries to find the right position, according to a recent report by jobs site Monster.

Will you start looking for a new job that is remote-friendly?

