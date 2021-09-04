Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - Bug-out Possessions

What possessions matter the most to you?

What's irreplaceable?

What's the most valuable?

In an emergency, if you have to evacuate your home quickly, you can't take everything with you.

It's an interesting lesson in materialism, minimalism, and value.

