Do you have friends outside of work, your profession, and your industry?
Do you have friends outside of your cultural and geographic bubble?
I hope so. It really helps introduce a more balanced view of the world into your life.
I've learned so much from my friends who have nothing to do with the tech industry.
I've also learned so much from my friends who live outside the U.S.
They help keep me from being too isolated in an American-centric way of viewing issues.
Thanks to this wonderful thing called the internet, you can be friends with anyone anywhere now. 😉
Morning Thoughts - Friends?
