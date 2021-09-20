Invincible Career®

Morning Thoughts - Job offer?

How can you tell if you'll receive an offer after a job interview?

Short answer, you probably can't.

Longer answer, there may be some clues. But, nothing is ever 100% certain.

It depends on how the interview team is trained, legal guidance, individual differences, and how that employer makes hiring decisions.

Side note: I accidentally created a new word in this video. Suggest a definition…

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Larry Cornett. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Invincible Career® is on Substack – the place for independent writing