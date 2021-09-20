Morning Thoughts - Job offer?

How can you tell if you'll receive an offer after a job interview?
Short answer, you probably can't.
Longer answer, there may be some clues. But, nothing is ever 100% certain.
It depends on how the interview team is trained, legal guidance, individual differences, and how that employer makes hiring decisions.
Side note: I accidentally created a new word in this video. Suggest a definition…
