My Invincible Career community has been locked down for several years, but now I’m opening it up to more people to join us for free! I will try this for a limited time with a select group of people to see how it affects the culture.

My focus for the community is helping ambitious members reclaim their power, become more invincible, and develop the ability to create more opportunities in their work and lives. This allows them to do more of the work they love and less of what they hate!

Things we value in my career community

Honesty and authenticity

An employee-first philosophy

Confidentiality of what we share

Ambition, drive, and determination

Support, compassion, and encouragement

Empowerment, freedom, and personal control

Things we do not tolerate in the community

Harassment, hate speech, illegal activities, offensive material, cyberbullying, etc.

Racism, sexism, ageism, homophobia, and transphobia

Doxing, spamming, or soliciting community members

Arguments about politics or religion

Rude or mean behavior

We aim to foster healthy discussions within the community, enabling us to offer one another guidance, feedback, encouragement, and support to maximize our professional lives.

Sometimes, this free group setting is precisely what someone wants and needs to overcome issues, benefit from accountability, and achieve their career goals. However, at other times, someone might need more intensive one-on-one coaching or may not feel comfortable sharing personal details in the group. That’s why I also offer confidential coaching via a private channel in the community or through live Zoom meetings each month.

My premium subscribers on Substack will have access to the private, members-only channels, weekly office hours, and a live monthly call. My coaching clients will also have access to everything, of course.

If you’re interested in joining my Invincible Career community, please complete this application form, and we’ll get back to you. Thanks!

