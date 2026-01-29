My goal with this newsletter and podcast has always been to help you become more invincible in your career. But what do I mean by that?

Basically, that means having the confidence, courage, and means to work and live your life the way you want. To be free of someone else—or something else—controlling you, owning your time, and deciding how and where you spend your days.

I’ve written about the concept of an “Invincible Life and Career” before and how it can apply to your personal life, your career, and your solopreneur business. The book I’ve written, and am now in the process of editing, is all about how to become more invincible in your life. I boiled it down to the principles listed below, and the book’s chapters go into much more detail on that process and journey.

The 10 Principles of an Invincible Career

Live where you will enjoy your quality of life Work where you want to spend those hours Become known for what you believe and do Transform your work and life to be meaningful Take control of how you work and live your life Own your time to control when you work and play Spend time with people who bring out your best Find fulfillment by creating, helping, and improving Free yourself to never again feel trapped Empower yourself and never again feel vulnerable

The companion guide

I created a brief companion guide to provide additional structure for the weekly emails I will share with you this year. It’s in Google Slides format, so you can save a copy of the presentation to your own Google Drive in your preferred folder. This will allow you to edit the placeholder text to enter your answers to the questions in the guide.

How to use the guide

Every month this year will have a specific theme.

Each week will have a set of homework questions related to that month’s theme.

I will share a new presentation document with that week’s questions via the newsletter email and in my private community.

Then download the new presentation, copy and paste the new slides into your editable copy of the guide, and use it to answer the questions.

I have already included all the slides and questions for January (i.e., Your Goals) in the guide. New slides will come each month this year. So, stay tuned for the emails about those!

Themes this year

Your Goals The Blockers Your Toolbox Strategy & Plan Making Progress Becoming Invincible Your Network Targeting Broadcasting Systems Resources Evaluation

