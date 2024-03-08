My Invincible Job Search workshop is coming up on April 1st!

​ The Invincible Career Job Search Strategies

​This workshop will help you create a more effective plan for finding your next great job, using strategies and techniques that only the most successful people use.

​You'll feel confident and in control while everyone else is:

​Blasting their resumes to hundreds of employers (i.e., "spraying and praying").

​Being ghosted by hiring managers and recruiters.

​Feeling worried about never finding the right job for them.

​Trust matters when signing up for a workshop like this, so please research me (Larry Cornett), read my testimonials, and check out my LinkedIn.

​Note: I record video of myself and the presentation, which I share with all the attendees after the workshop. So, if the time doesn’t work for you to join us live, you will have the homework document and the video material to use later, just like a course.

​Job Search Competition is High!

​Employee stress is at record-high levels.

​Being stuck in the wrong job and working for the wrong boss is a pretty miserable way to spend your days. I remember how that feels!

​But finding the right job can make all the difference in the world for your future career and life.

​Can you imagine looking forward to Monday mornings because you love your job?

​Wouldn’t it feel great to be respected, appreciated, and compensated appropriately for the work you do?

​What would finding the right job be worth to you?

​How would it change your life?

​My Job Search System

​I'm Larry Cornett, a Silicon Valley veteran who landed jobs at some of the best companies and startups in the Bay Area of California, including Apple, IBM, eBay, and Yahoo.

​I started my career as an entry-level designer and researcher. Then, I worked my way up into management, executive leadership roles, launching my own startup as the founder and CEO, consulting and advisory roles, and now running my own businesses. You can check out my LinkedIn profile here.

​In this workshop, I will share three essential job search strategies to help you find the right job, avoid a toxic employer, and dodge a boss who might ruin your career.

​I will share the system I used to land my own jobs for decades and now use with my career coaching clients. It will help you:

​Avoid the mistakes that way too many job seekers make.

​Create great opportunities for your next job using non-traditional approaches.

​Set yourself up for a fulfilling and successful long-term career.

​Build a powerful and vibrant professional network.

​Interview easily and effectively later once you find the right roles for you.

​The Workshop

​In this 2-hour workshop, I will teach you my Invincible Job Search System to ensure your job hunting success. It will help you find a great new job that is best for you and your long-term career.

​What we will cover in the preparation homework, workshop presentation, breakout discussions, and Q&A:

​​Your valuable talents, knowledge, skills, and experience.

​​What you want most for your next career move.

​​Your ideal next role.

​​Your ideal employer — and how to target them.

​Your ideal boss or manager.

​​Positioning yourself for your ideal job.

​Leveraging your connections to make good things happen during your job search.

