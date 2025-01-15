Morning journaling changed my life.

I’m so glad I started doing it years ago. Before I did, I would:

Lose many of my best ideas (e.g., “I’m sure I’ll remember this cool idea later!” 🙄).

Never set aside enough time for brainstorming and creativity to improve my life and career.

Feel stressed out because I checked my email, messages, and news first thing in the morning.

Journaling is a process, a habit, and a way of thinking about yourself, your life, and the world. The time for introspection, creative thinking, and calm reflection has been among the best investments I’ve made in myself.

However, even though I love my favorite new fountain pen, I’ve never been happy with the journals I used with it. And, oh boy, have I purchased a lot of different kinds of journals over the years!

So, I finally designed what I always wanted and recently published my creation: The Invincible Daily Journals (featuring four seasons). Note: I also have a journal specifically for business owners, The Invincible Solopreneurs Daily Journal.

In my latest podcast episode, I go into more detail about how and why I created these journals, how to use them to get the most out of morning journaling, and why journaling is so good for you and your career!

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. My wife and I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe.

