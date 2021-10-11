My Podcasting Equipment

If you want to explore podcasting, my basic rule of thumb is to start small and don’t spend too much money until you’re committed to sticking with it. What’s the point of a fancy microphone if you stop recording after a couple of months?
These are all my affiliate links since I’ve pretty much purchased everything off Amazon. There aren’t any decent electronics stores or musical instrument stores up here where I live.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.