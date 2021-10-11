My Podcasting Equipment

What I've purchased and used

CommentShare

If you want to explore podcasting, my basic rule of thumb is to start small and don’t spend too much money until you’re committed to sticking with it. What’s the point of a fancy microphone if you stop recording after a couple of months?

These are all my affiliate links since I’ve pretty much purchased everything off Amazon. There aren’t any decent electronics stores or musical instrument stores up here where I live.

Rode NT1A Anniversary Vocal Condenser Microphone Bundle with Knox Headphones
Rode NT1A Anniversary Vocal Condenser Microphone Bundle with Knox Headphones
Zoom H6 All Black (2020 Version) 6-Track Portable Recorder, Stereo Microphones, 4 XLR/TRS Inputs, SD Card, USB Audio Interface, Battery Powered
Zoom H6 All Black (2020 Version) 6-Track Portable Recorder, Stereo Microphones, 4 XLR/TRS Inputs, SD Card, USB Audio Interface, Battery Powered
LTGEM EVA Hard Case for Zoom H6 Six-Track Portable Recorder. Fits Charger, Cable and Other Accessories
LTGEM EVA Hard Case for Zoom H6 Six-Track Portable Recorder. Fits Charger, Cable and Other Accessories
ChromLives Windscreen Microphone Wind Muff, Foam Wind Screen Wind Cover Compatible with Zoom H5 H6 Portable Handy Recorder Furry & Foam 2Pack
ChromLives Windscreen Microphone Wind Muff, Foam Wind Screen Wind Cover Compatible with Zoom H5 H6 Portable Handy Recorder Furry & Foam 2Pack
XLR 6ft Cable - Reliable, High Performance from Vitrius Cables - 3-pin Connectors, Male to Female - Low Noise OFC Conduct
XLR 6ft Cable - Reliable, High Performance from Vitrius Cables - 3-pin Connectors, Male to Female - Low Noise OFC Conduct
Professional Grade External Lavalier Microphone for iPhone iPad iPod - Lapel Omnidirectional Condenser Mic Phone Audio Video Recording Portable Clip-on for Vlogging, YouTube, Interview, Tiktok (12ft)
Professional Grade External Lavalier Microphone for iPhone iPad iPod - Lapel Omnidirectional Condenser Mic Phone Audio Video Recording Portable Clip-on for Vlogging, YouTube, Interview, Tiktok (12ft)
Movo LV4-O Phantom Power Omnidirectional XLR Lavalier Microphone with Metal Lapel Mic Clip and Windscreen - Great External Lav Mic for Filming, Podcast, Livestream, Interviews, or YouTube Recording
Movo LV4-O Phantom Power Omnidirectional XLR Lavalier Microphone with Metal Lapel Mic Clip and Windscreen - Great External Lav Mic for Filming, Podcast, Livestream, Interviews, or YouTube Recording

Microphone Boom Stand
On-Stage MS7701B Tripod Microphone Boom Stand
NEEWER Adjustable Microphone Suspension Boom Scissor Arm Stand, Max Load 1 KG Compact Mic Stand for Radio Broadcasting, Voice-Over, Stage and TV Stations, Compatible with Blue Yeti Snowball Yeti X,etc
NEEWER Adjustable Microphone Suspension Boom Scissor Arm Stand, Max Load 1 KG Compact Mic Stand for Radio Broadcasting, Voice-Over, Stage and TV Stations, Compatible with Blue Yeti Snowball Yeti X,etc
Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and Mac, 3 Condenser Capsules, 4 Pickup Patterns, Headphone Output and Volume Control, Mic Gain Control, Adjustable Stand, Plug & Play - Platinum
Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and Mac, 3 Condenser Capsules, 4 Pickup Patterns, Headphone Output and Volume Control, Mic Gain Control, Adjustable Stand, Plug & Play - Platinum
Auphonix Pop Filter Screen for Microphones - Gooseneck Clamps Compatible with Blue Yeti Microphone
Auphonix Pop Filter Screen for Microphones - Gooseneck Clamps Compatible with Blue Yeti Microphone
JBER Acoustic Sound Foam Panels, 24 Pack 2" X 12" X 12" Blue and Black Soundproofing Treatment Studio Wall Padding Sound Absorbing Fireproof Pyramid Acoustic Treatment
JBER Acoustic Sound Foam Panels, 24 Pack 2" X 12" X 12" Blue and Black Soundproofing Treatment Studio Wall Padding Sound Absorbing Fireproof Pyramid Acoustic Treatment
CommentShare
← Previous