New course: Identify and Unleash Potential in Your Employees

I'm excited to announce the launch of my new course on Linkedin Learning!

Identify and Unleash Potential in Your Employees:

A new model for potential

My course shows you how to identify even the most hidden talent to make sure that you’re hiring and developing the right people in the right ways. It guides you through how to observe and track real overall performance, avoid common hiring pitfalls, and nurture employee potential to ensure their success and your own, as a manager and leader.

