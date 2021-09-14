I'm excited to announce the launch of my new course on Linkedin Learning!
My course shows you how to identify even the most hidden talent to make sure that you’re hiring and developing the right people in the right ways. It guides you through how to observe and track real overall performance, avoid common hiring pitfalls, and nurture employee potential to ensure their success and your own, as a manager and leader.
Check it out!
New course: Identify and Unleash Potential in Your Employees
Identify and Unleash Potential in Your Employees:
A new model for potential
