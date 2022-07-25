For the past few weeks, you’ve reviewed your progress towards your goals for the year, your social media metrics, and maybe even your deeper website analytics.

What did you learn?

Is it time to make some changes?

Do you need to course-correct to get back on track?

Are you getting the growth and engagement you need to be noticed?

Are your annual goals still valid? Do you want to change them now, while you still have time?

Do you need to adjust your plan?

Do you need to tweak your daily habits?

The best-laid plans of mice and men oft go astray. Life happens.

Some people can stay on track with an initial plan and hit their goals for the year with no changes. That’s pretty amazing!

However, I know I’m not one of those people. I often have to course-correct to get back on target. I sometimes decide to stop pursuing one goal and add a new one.

It’s ok if you need to do that too. But don’t ignore problems and blindly keep pursuing a course of action that isn’t working.

…