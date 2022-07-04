Welcome to a new month with a new theme of measuring and assessing your progress and performance. We’re at the midpoint of the year, so now is the time to ensure that you’re on track to achieve all of your goals.

This week, I want you to review your plan for the year. If you go back to the exercises during January, they included:

Identifying your goals for this year

Breaking the big goals into subgoals

Creating your plans for the year

Scheduling activities and creating habits to support your goals

Have you already been making time to review your progress? If so, you’re in good shape for this midyear checkpoint.

If not, that’s the point of this week’s exercise. All too often, we set goals and do what we can to work towards them. But, we’re not entirely sure how well we’re performing against those goals — unless they’re highly salient (e.g., landing a promotion).

Assessing your progress now will give you a clear picture of how far you’ve come and how far you stil…