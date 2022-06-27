This is the final week of this month’s theme of showcasing yourself and your work. I want you to think about how you are representing yourself online.

I would guess that you focus most of your time engaging with a few services. Some people spend most of their time on LinkedIn. Others prefer to post and browse photos on Instagram. A few of you might be addicted to TikTok.

Can’t — stop — scrolling…

So, you probably keep your profile on those services up to date. But, if you’re like me, you have dozens of online profiles on social media, LinkedIn, and various other platforms, too. You may not have updated your profile on these other services in a long time.

Sure, some of them may be entirely personal with no crossover with your professional life. So, it may not matter much. But, I would bet that several of them are part of your professional identity and career.

For example, I try to keep my professional identity somewhat consistent on my websites, LinkedIn, Tw…