This will be the final newsletter exercise for the month. Writing and publishing a newsletter is almost pointless if no one reads it. That’s why this week’s exercise is about building your audience.

As you think about the people you want to read your newsletter, consider:

What are your goals with your newsletter?

What type of people align with those goals?

Who do you think would enjoy reading your newsletter?

Who would get the most value out of it?

Where do those people spend time online?

What message could you share with them to persuade them to subscribe?

What’s the elevator pitch for your newsletter?

As an example, here is Josh Spector’s pitch for his newsletter:

“For The Interested” is a weekly dose of inspiration and proven strategies from the world’s most successful creators to help you produce, promote, and profit from your creations.

UX Design Weekly’s pitch: