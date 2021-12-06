Office Hours - Capture Your Achievements for the Year - Issue #334

Ok, we knew 2020 would be a rough year. But, I think many of us hoped that things would turn around in 2021.

Well… it’s been another long year that didn’t go quite as planned. Many folks felt their motivation and drive dipping to new lows as work and life continued to feel different.

“Have you found yourself staying up late, joylessly bingeing TV shows and doomscrolling through the news, or simply navigating your day uninspired and aimless? Chances are you're languishing, says organizational psychologist Adam Grant -- a psychic malaise that has become all too common after many months of the pandemic. He breaks down the key indicators of languishing and presents three ways to escape that "meh" feeling and start finding your flow.”

Adam Grant talks about this feeling that he refers to as '“languishing” in this TED talk.

I accomplished some of the goals and plans I made early this year. But, I struggled to get everything done. I found it hard to stay motivated every single day.

However, we have to take our wins, no matter how small. Regardless of how much you achieved this year, it’s a valuable exercise to capture everything you actually did accomplish. You might be surprised by how much you did get done despite all the chaos and uncertainty.

Document everything

This week, start documenting everything you achieved this year. Don’t bother editing as you go or questioning anything. Let the list flow from your mind to your fingertips!