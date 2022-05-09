In the previous challenge, I shared some of the top newsletter platforms and email publishing services:

This week, I want you to decide which platform you want to explore. Have you decided yet? Have you already been using a platform?

I explained why I’ve been using Substack for my newsletter. It’s not perfect, but is any service perfect?

The good news is that I can easily change my mind in the future. If I find a better service, I can export my email list from Substack and import it into a new platform. It’s not that difficult.

So, don’t feel like you’ll be stuck later. I want you to take action and not be trapped in analysis paralysis.