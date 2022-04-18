Writing a great article is a decent amount of work. One author recently shared that he spent 30 hours writing a single blog post!

I do spend several hours every week writing my newsletters and articles, but not 30 hours for each one. I wouldn't have much time left for client meetings if I did that.

As you may have noticed, I cross-publish my articles, stories, and newsletters to multiple platforms. I make edits and always strive to improve things. But, I usually did most of the heavy lifting the first time.

I tend to publish in this order:

I write for my newsletter first. I cross-publish that content as a Medium article a few months later. I also publish the content to my own WordPress blog to make sure that I have a copy that I own (e.g., just in case a platform deletes or loses it). I republish the article or story as a native LinkedIn article months later.

I’m not the only one who uses this strategy. Other writers recommend crosspost…