Writing a great article is a decent amount of work. One author recently shared that he spent 30 hours writing a single blog post!
I do spend several hours every week writing my newsletters and articles, but not 30 hours for each one. I wouldn't have much time left for client meetings if I did that.
As you may have noticed, I cross-publish my articles, stories, and newsletters to multiple platforms. I make edits and always strive to improve things. But, I usually did most of the heavy lifting the first time.
I tend to publish in this order:
I write for my newsletter first.
I cross-publish that content as a Medium article a few months later.
I also publish the content to my own WordPress blog to make sure that I have a copy that I own (e.g., just in case a platform deletes or loses it).
I republish the article or story as a native LinkedIn article months later.
I’m not the only one who uses this strategy. Other writers recommend crosspost…