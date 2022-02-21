What’s your reputation in your current job? How does your manager view you? What do your peers think of you?

We tend to attach descriptive labels to the people we work with. I would bet that you have a rough model of the types of employees and coworkers you’ve encountered. For example, I used to think of people as:

Innovators - always coming up with crazy new ideas Disrupters - blowing things up to replace them with something better Overachievers - always going above and beyond on everything Optimizers - creating nothing new but continually evolving things Maintainers - rock solid and gets stuff done, but a job is a job Slackers - never putting in real effort and barely squeaking by Spoilers - complaining, gossiping, and bringing down the team

However, a complete professional brand goes into more detail than a single word. It’s more descriptive and includes personality traits and behavioral tendencies. I’m sure you can remember a few people who may have had work…