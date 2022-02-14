This month’s theme continues to be all about the “Story of You.” You’ve already worked on the overall outline, your intro, an elevator pitch, your hero stories, etc. But, writing your story also requires claiming ownership of your strengths and your weaknesses.

If you were a part of my community last year, you already captured your professional performance a few months ago. You spent time reviewing what your manager and coworkers said about you. You also thought about your wins, accomplishments, and areas for improvement.

Now, take it up a level and go beyond evaluating your past performance in a job. This isn’t meant to capture a moment in time or even a specific year. This exercise is about you and what you know about your strengths and weaknesses vs. how you performed in a particular role or situation.

I want you to think about yourself from your earliest childhood memories up until the events of yesterday. More importantly, think about how you want t…