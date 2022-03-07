First, a fun little tech history fact. On March 15, 1985, the first .com domain was registered. It was symbolics.com for Symbolics, Inc., a computer manufacturer based in Cambridge, MA. They went bankrupt in 1996.

By the end of Q3 2021, 364.6 million domain names were registered across all top-level domains. While overall domain name registrations were down 1.6% from 2020 (economic worries?), the .com and .net TLDs were up 5.1%, year over year.

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that it’s almost impossible to come up with an excellent name for your website and then find that the .com domain is available.

It rarely happens!

Last week, I asked you to think about what you require from your personal website. I also shared my story about losing access to my Facebook account, which is why it’s so important to own your website and choose a reliable hosting service.

This week, I want you to brainstorm what you want to call your website. What domain would you like to…