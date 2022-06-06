Sorry, I’m going to name-drop a little here. I actually had the good fortune to talk with Reid Hoffman, the founder and past CEO of LinkedIn. We had an initial phone call, and then I met with him for an hour in his office on their campus.
By the way, he’s a great guy! Intelligent, friendly, down-to-earth, and easy to have a conversation with.
I raised a concern with him that most people only think of LinkedIn when they need a new job. They go months or years without using the platform, then pop in to update their profile and search for jobs (after they've been laid off or quit their job).
I said that LinkedIn should be the place you come every week to continue your professional development, grow your career, meet mentors, find advisors, and more. Their acquisition of Lynda.com helped accelerate LinkedIn Learning, so you can continue your professional education through online courses. You have to dig deep, but LinkedIn Groups can help you conne…