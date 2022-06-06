Sorry, I’m going to name-drop a little here. I actually had the good fortune to talk with Reid Hoffman , the founder and past CEO of LinkedIn. We had an initial phone call, and then I met with him for an hour in his office on their campus.

By the way, he’s a great guy! Intelligent, friendly, down-to-earth, and easy to have a conversation with.

I raised a concern with him that most people only think of LinkedIn when they need a new job . They go months or years without using the platform, then pop in to update their profile and search for jobs (after they've been laid off or quit their job).