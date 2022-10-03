A new month and a new theme! October is all about Halloween. 🎃

Just kidding. This month is about podcasting.

Being a guest on a podcast is a great way to get your voice out in the world, practice your public speaking, and get noticed. Whatever your goals are, boosting your visibility will help.

Speaking on a show can help you establish yourself as an expert. I also find that podcasting is less stressful than speaking on stage or presenting on Zoom.

Another benefit of podcasting is having your notes handy to remind you of your talking points. That’s challenging to do when you’re recording a video.

However, I don’t recommend that you write the entire script sentence by sentence. It is too tempting to read it directly, and you’ll sound unnatural.

Everyone will notice you’re reading something. Trust me. We had a script for the first episode of one of my other podcasts, and it sounded forced and strange. Not good.

I write a few bullet points in a simple outline i…