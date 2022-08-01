How can it be August already? Wow. This summer is flying by!

It’s time for a new theme, so this month will be all about networking. You should already know that I’m not a fan of traditional networking (e.g., cocktail parties, conference mixers). They’ve been a waste of time for me, and they’re not much fun for other introverts either.

However, smart networking is a different story. Relationships span the globe and aren’t restricted to the people you physically meet every day, especially now. Think about the friends you’ve made via Zoom over the past 2 1/2 years! Succeeding in this brave new remote and global world depends on your connections with helpful, smart, and talented people.

As I’ve talked about before, the power of your network often determines how successful you will be in landing great job opportunities. Every single one of my Silicon Valley jobs came through my network. Access to the hidden job market isn’t granted if you aren’t co…