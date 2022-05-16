Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash

Writing can change your life. I also know that writing well can definitely change the trajectory of your career.

Of course, you could write about anything in the world. There’s nothing wrong with exploring various topics to see what captures your interest and drives your passion for writing more.

However, at some point, you’ll find it useful to have a few areas of focus for your writing instead of being scattered all over the map. You can continue to write about more diverse topics, but your publication and newsletter should have a primary theme.

If you follow my writing on Medium, you may have noticed that I have stories on more personal topics and life lessons. But, my primary focus is on career advice.

My publication and newsletter center on how to create the career you want. That spawns a number of related topics around planning your future, setting goals, interviewing, asking for a raise, trying to get promoted, looking for a new job, dealing with…