This month’s theme is all about showcasing yourself and your work, so it’s time to build some actual “showcases” vs. simply sharing things on social media. To do so, I want you to explore a few services that support creators.

You can call it the Passion Economy or the Creator Economy, but it’s all about connecting you more directly with people who appreciate you and what you do. It’s about taking ownership of your talent, expressing it, and removing all the middlemen who typically stand between you and the people who can benefit from what you offer.

For some of you — perhaps many of you — this may sound scary. I know it was for me because I’m an introvert and was reluctant to open myself up to criticism from a world full of strangers. The idea of connecting with people who might hate me and my work was terrifying.

However, nothing meaningful and valuable is easy or comfortable. As stressful as it might be, putting yourself out there is the path to great…