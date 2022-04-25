Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

By now, you should have published an original article on your own blog, Medium, and LinkedIn. I hope you discovered how quick and easy it is to cross-publish your work and get some additional traction with your audiences on those platforms.

Now, I’d like to challenge you to explore something more ambitious. I want you to learn about self-publishing a book. I’ve always wanted to publish a book, and I know some of you might be interested, too. But, I also bet a few of you are thinking, “Why? I have no desire to write a book. I see no need to learn about publishing one.”

However, I read an interesting statement recently that piqued my interest. Someone said:

“Writing a book is the new business card.”

I researched this strategy some more and discovered a community of authors who write books as a means to an end. They don’t even think about the money they might earn from sales. Very, very few authors generate any significant revenue from their books anyway. But, b…