Last month was all about Networking, and this week we’ll wrap up the month of Public Speaking. But, guess what? Networking activities are also a fantastic opportunity to polish your communication skills.

It’s a two-for-one bonus.

You get to socialize and add new people to your network. You get to rehearse your elevator pitch and practice speaking skills.

I don’t know what the situation is like where you live, but in-person networking is still not happening a lot here. I see some signs of it returning, but most people have transitioned to online events and platforms. I have a feeling that this shift to virtual networking is the way things will be from now on.

For example, I have been active with posting, talking to people, leaving comments, and messaging on:

With these online services, you have to be very active if you want to attract attention, grow an audience, and build re…