Office Hours - Networking to Practice Your Communication Skills (Issue #407)
Conversations with strangers strengthen your public speaking
Last month was all about Networking, and this week we’ll wrap up the month of Public Speaking. But, guess what? Networking activities are also a fantastic opportunity to polish your communication skills.
It’s a two-for-one bonus.
You get to socialize and add new people to your network.
You get to rehearse your elevator pitch and practice speaking skills.
I don’t know what the situation is like where you live, but in-person networking is still not happening a lot here. I see some signs of it returning, but most people have transitioned to online events and platforms. I have a feeling that this shift to virtual networking is the way things will be from now on.
For example, I have been active with posting, talking to people, leaving comments, and messaging on:
With these online services, you have to be very active if you want to attract attention, grow an audience, and build re…