It’s a new month, so it’s time for a new theme. April is all about writing and publishing!

You already know that I’m a massive fan of writing and how it can help you and your career. Of course, there are many other ways to demonstrate your knowledge and expertise. But, writing is one of the most powerful methods with the greatest reach.

I’ve also discovered that writing helps me explore my thinking on a subject. During the process, I read, research, and take copious notes. Shaping my thoughts into a structured outline helps me learn more deeply and crystallizes my point of view.

“While we teach, we learn.”

— Seneca

One of the best ways to learn something new is to teach others about it. You may think that you understand a topic but then be surprised to find yourself struggling to explain it to someone else clearly.

When you craft a well-structured story or article with the intent to inform, educate, or persuade others, you deepen your comprehension. As peo…