We’re entering the month of June this week, which is all about showcasing yourself and your work . There are many ways to build an online presence. We’ve already talked about creating your website, publishing your writing, and starting a newsletter.

This week, let’s focus on your social media presence . In Feb, you created your elevator pitch. In May, you defined the primary theme and target audience for your newsletter. You should also include this information in your various social media profiles.

Now, you probably don’t need to — or want to — bring your professional life into all of your social media profiles. But some will certainly play a role in how you connect with other professionals in your industry. Also, recruiters, hiring managers, and reputation services scrape some platforms to find out more about you.

From the article Using Social Media to Research Potential Job Candidates :