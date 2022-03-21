By now, you should be making good progress with creating or updating your professional website. So far, you’ve worked on:
Choosing a domain name for your website.
Choosing hosting and website builder (unless you’re coding it by hand).
Designing your site and creating the site architecture and pages you need.
This week, your Invincible Career exercise is to populate your site with the content you want to feature and share. If you already have a website, this is again a great opportunity to review your content and make sure everything is up to date.
Your site content potentially includes:
Your logo and branding (e.g., your name, your company name)
The messaging on your homepage and other landing pages
Your “About You” page information (e.g., your bio and elevator pitch)
Links to all of your social media and other online profiles
A design portfolio
Blog posts
Photos
Testimonials
A page listing all of your past clients
A contact form
Pages to purchase your products and …