This week continues the theme of writing and publishing. Last week, I asked you to write a blog post on your personal website. This week, I want you to try Medium.

I’ve been writing on Medium for almost five years. Some quick stats:

I’ve published 213 stories.

I’ve responded and commented 678 times.

I’m a writer for 10 publications (2 of my own).

I have 273 draft articles sitting in my Ulysses app.

Medium hasn’t made me independently wealthy, but I do make passive income from it each month. Of course, some months are better than others. You essentially get paid based on how much time people spend reading your stories.

A top writer on Medium made over $30K in one month, though most active writers make far less. Think $10-100/month. My friends who are active writers with publications make enough to cover their mortgage payments, which isn’t bad.

However, making a ton of money on Medium isn’t the point of this exercise. A little spending money is a nice …