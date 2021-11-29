Office Hours - Ready for the Final Push? - Issue #332

Can you believe that it’s already December this week? Where did this year go? Heck, where did the last 2 years go?!?!

The theme this month is Assessing Your Performance for the year. I want to help you finish the rest of your goals, review your progress and wins, document your achievements, write your self-review, and reflect on the year.

We’re approaching the end of 2021, and have one more month to achieve the goals that you set for yourself at the beginning of this year way back in January.

Did you make any resolutions?

Did you document your plans for the year?

What is left to do?

How can you achieve your remaining goals?

I had several goals for 2021. I didn’t finish everything, but I achieved some important ones. For example: