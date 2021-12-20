Office Hours - Reflect on the Year - Issue #338

This week, I suggest that you take some time and reflect on this year. But, don’t share the outcome with your boss or manager. This exercise is all for you, not your employer.

When you know that this personal review will go no further than your own eyes, you can be brutally honest. Feel free to blow your own horn about your wins and achievements. Don’t hold back on identifying your failures and areas for improvement.

Think back on what you achieved or failed to achieve this year. Take some time to think about how you really feel about your life and where things are going. Note: I created a quiz for this assessment if you haven’t taken it yet.

I do this exercise every year too. I’m usually focused on optimizing my business, trying new ideas, investing in my professional development, and working my tail off during the year. I’m so busy chasing my goals that I rarely pause to review and think about whether they’re still the right goals to keep chasing.

So…