It’s a new month, so it’s time for the next theme. May is all about newsletters!

Imagine that. Learning about newsletters through a newsletter.

You probably already know that I’m a huge fan of newsletters. But, do you know what my biggest regret is with mine?

I regret that I didn’t start one many, many years ago. I wish that I had taken my email list more seriously at the start of my career.

Don’t make the same mistake I did. Start building an email list now. It’s one of the best ways to connect directly with your audience/followers and avoid the shenanigans that social media platforms play.

It isn’t just social media, either. I also run into this issue on Medium. I have more than 5,500 followers, yet I had a story last month that only received 79 views.

Are you kidding me? I do get value out of Medium, but wow. Can you please show my stories to the people who have intentionally decided to follow me?

I’ve talked about this before. You should own your domain a…