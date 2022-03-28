Your exercise this week brings you to the end of this month’s theme of creating your “forever digital home.” For some of you, this will mean launching and sharing your website for the first time. For others, it will be a redesign and relaunch.

By now, you should have secured a domain name, hosting, and selected a builder service or software for your website (e.g., WordPress, Squarespace). What did you end up choosing for your technology stack? I’d love to hear about it.

You also should have clarity around how you will use your website. What purpose will it serve for you? Who do you want to visit your site? What results are you seeking?

This could include: