Office Hours - What Are Your Goals This Year? (Issue #342)

Happy New Year! Will 2022 be the year that you achieve your most exciting goals yet?

If you’re new to the premium newsletter (also a reminder for the veteran members), I map out the year with themes, challenges, exercises, etc., that will encourage you to stretch yourself, grow professionally, and boost your career.

However, it only works if you are willing to try. I’m here to help and provide guidance, but you have to put in the work too.

You’ll also get a lot more out of the weekly exercises when you participate in my private community and the office hours channel (one of the benefits of your premium subscription). Don’t be shy! The community is very supportive, and we love helping folks.

Every month will have a unifying theme, and the challenges and exercises for that month will support it. They often build on each other too.

For example, the theme for January is Goals & Plans for the Year. Each week we will talk about your overall goals, quarte…